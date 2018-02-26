After Sridevi’s demise, Amitabh Bachchan – Rishi Kapoor’s 102 Not Out team cancel song shoot

The nation was struck with the most tragic news that Bollywood actress Sridevi passed away. The actress suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Saturday evening. Sridevi was in Dubai to attend Boney Kapoor’s oldest nephew Mohit Marwah’s grand wedding earlier last week.

The Indian film industry is left in shock with the untimely demise of Sridevi. Celebrities from across different fields are mourning the loss of the veteran actress. As a mark of respect, 102 Not Out team decided to cancel the song shoot on Sunday, February 25.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, who have shared screen space with Sridevi, were supposed to shoot a song. Due to the sudden demise of the actress, the team decided to cancel it. Director Umesh Shukla confirmed the news saying, “Yes as a mark of respect to the sudden and untimely demise of our legendary actress Sridevi, we decided to cancel our today’s shoot of 102 Not Out. May God give peace to her soul and strength to her family.”

Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi starred in several films together including iconic films like Chandni and Nagina. Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi had worked together in Khuda Gawah.

Referred as the first female superstar, Sridevi was a blockbuster heroine. Not only that, she even changed the face of industry and was the highest paid actress of her time. She starred in several iconic films including Sadma, Chaalbaaz, Lamhe, Mr India, Judaai, Laadla to name a few. Her second innings surely got her great accolades as well. She made her comeback with English Vinglish. She was last seen in 2017 film Mom.

Also Read: The arrival of Sridevi’s body to Mumbai delayed once again