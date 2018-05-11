Did Sridevi’s death involve FOUL PLAY? Supreme Court hearing scheduled today

Sridevi died on February 28 and shocked the entire film industry with the same. She passed away in her hotel in Dubai while attending the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah with Antara Motiwala. Her death was amounted to accidental drowning and her body dispatched to Mumbai after three days for last rites. But there were still questions looming over this mystery death which prompted a small time filmmaker Sunil Sharma to lodge a formal complaint, urging a probe into this matter. Now the latest update in this case is that after Singh filed a plea in Supreme Court seeking an investigation into Sridevi’s death, the Apex Court has accepted the plea and a hearing for the same will be done on Friday.

This is not the first time that Singh has tried to file a PIL. Even in March he had taken a legal action into this matter after speaking to the hotel staff where Sridevi died. He said that there were discrepancies in the two versions presented by the family and the hotel staff and therefore urged that there is something fishy with regard to Sri’s sudden death. Sunil’s plea in March was rejected and post that he had moved to Delhi High Court. He stated that this matter was that of a National Interest. Stay tuned for more information with regard to this matter.

Meanwhile, Sri’s family Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are trying to piece their life together after the death of their anchor. Boney is making a biopic on the life and times of Sridevi and Janhvi is getting ready to make her debut with Dhadak. They were recently spotted at cousin Sonam Kapoor’s wedding.

