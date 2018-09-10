SRIDEVI statue in Switzerland! Authorities to honour the actress for promoting their country in Chandni

Being the first female superstar of India, Sridevi has been given many honours by the state and the country for her immense contribution to the entertainment industry. And now here’s yet another honour not from India but from Switzerland. The actress has definitely gained global fame with her iconic films but this honour is for a different purpose. The authorities of Switzerland have decided to acknowledge her films for boosting the tourism in the country.

In recent reports, it is being said that the Switzerland authorities have decided to install a statue of Sridevi in their country this time. Although the exact location is yet to be revealed, we hear that Sridevi is receiving honour after promoting Switzerland in the blockbuster film Chandni. It is a known fact that, in the past, the country also honoured the works of Yash Chopra who often chose Switzerland as a backdrop in many of his blockbusters.

Keeping in mind with the same, it seems that the authorities have put forward the proposal to install the statue of the late Sridevi. For the uninitiated, Chandni, that also starred Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna in prominent roles, had many songs and sequences that were shot in Switzerland. According to Swiss authorities, their films have inspired Indian tourism in their country and hence they have decided to commemorate them in this unique manner.

Sridevi, who was one of the most popular Yash Raj actresses, passed away earlier this year in Dubai due to accidental drowning. Her last film was the Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sajal Ali starrer Mom, which released last year. The actress had also received many accolades. Also, Sridevi had earlier shot for a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero but the film will release in December this year.