Last Updated 12.05.2018 | 3:32 PM IST

Sridevi to be honoured at Cannes Film Festival 2018; Boney Kapoor thrilled

BySubhash K. Jha

May 16 would be a red letter day for Indian cinema at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. On that day, Bollywood’s most beloved and  much-missed screen queen Sridevi would be honoured with a special evening of reminiscences, anecdotes, memories and visual footage of her best scenes.

Sridevi to be honoured at Cannes Film Festival 2018; Boney Kapoor thrilled

The evening has been organized keeping in mind the fact that there is a huge curiosity to see and know about Sridevi in the international arena.

Grateful and emotional Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor says, “I’m happy that people from the world over are recognizing her body of work and her contribution to cinema. Even though the overwhelming emptiness of losing her remains, it’s somewhat comforting to know that she lives
on through her work.”

The special tribute for Sridevi will be given on May 16 at Cannes 2018.

Also Read: Did Sridevi’s death involve FOUL PLAY? Supreme Court hearing scheduled today

