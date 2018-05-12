Sridevi to be honoured at Cannes Film Festival 2018; Boney Kapoor thrilled

May 16 would be a red letter day for Indian cinema at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. On that day, Bollywood’s most beloved and much-missed screen queen Sridevi would be honoured with a special evening of reminiscences, anecdotes, memories and visual footage of her best scenes.

The evening has been organized keeping in mind the fact that there is a huge curiosity to see and know about Sridevi in the international arena.

Grateful and emotional Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor says, “I’m happy that people from the world over are recognizing her body of work and her contribution to cinema. Even though the overwhelming emptiness of losing her remains, it’s somewhat comforting to know that she lives

on through her work.”

The special tribute for Sridevi will be given on May 16 at Cannes 2018.

