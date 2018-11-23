Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.11.2018 | 6:38 PM IST

Slay or Nay: Anushka Sharma in Raw Mango for a photo shoot

ByNirupama Chaudhary

A self-confessed recluse, Anushka Sharma is always a delight whenever she makes an appearance. Her recent photoshoot is a worthy testimony.

For the same, she was styled by her go-to stylist Allia Al Rufai. Anushka has infused life in equally ethereal sarees from designer Sanjay Garg’s label Raw Mango. An impeccable makeup with bright red lips and an elegant updo complete both the looks, courtesy makeup and hairstylist Daniel Bauer.

Anushka Sharma in Raw Mango for a photoshoot (3)

Anushka has draped a beige nude saree that’s been aptly accessorised with earrings from Mahesh Notandass, necklace from Jaipur Jewels and bangles from Aquamarine.

Anushka Sharma in Raw Mango for a photoshoot (2)

This picture has Anushka pulling off a good pale green coloured drape that’s been accessorised by necklace and earrings from Jaipur Jewels and bangle from Aquamarine.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Sui DhaagaMade in India. Anushka will essay the role of Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder, a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy – a pivotal role alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, scheduled for a release on 21 December 2018.

