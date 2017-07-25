Shraddha Kapoor to dub for Haseena Parkar with facial prosthetics

Shraddha Kapoor is going all-out to ensure that her performance as Haseena Parkar wins her the National award. Except Amitabh Bachchan in Paa, no other actor in recent memory has taken so much trouble over a role. Not only has Shraddha lost and gained substantial weight, prosthetics have been profusely used to make her look older on screen. And now comes the clincher. Shraddha would be dubbing her lines wearing the facial prosthetics.

Says director Apoorva Lakhia, “Shraddha is showing an unbelievable level of commitment to getting it right. She insists on wearing the facial prosthetics during dubbing to weigh down her face. This would give her spoken lines that quality of heaviness which she needs to convey age.”

The last time an actor spoke his lines with prosthetics to influence his voice-quality it was Marlon Brando in The Godfather who stuffed cotton into his mouth to simulate a slur in his spoken dialogues.

So impressed is Lakhia with his leading lady’s dedication that he has decided to go along with all the ideas that she has to enhance the credibility of the character. “Shraddha has amazing thoughts on how to play the character. I am only too willing to go along with her suggestions.”