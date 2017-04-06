SHOCKING: Queen director Vikas Bahl accused of sexual harassment

After the latest TVF incident that sparked an outrage about sexual harassment at workplaces, yet another case in the field of media that has of late created a furore is that of Vikas Bahl. The director-producer has apparently been accused by a woman employee on charges of molestation. While Vikas obviously has denied all the allegations, reportedly he has been asked to withdraw from Phantom Film Production of which he is a partner.

Now, it may seem quite ironic to hear that Vikas Bahl has made one of the biggest woman-centric films in the recent past, the Kangna Ranaut starrer Queen, which made the actress into a superstar. However, the same director-producer is now under the radar for allegedly molesting a young Phantom Films employee a few months ago during a trip to Goa, under the effect of intoxication. We also hear that strict action was taken post the complaint was registered by the woman amongst the three other partners of Phantom which include Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena and Vikramaditya Motwane after which she also apparently contacted Reliance Entertainment with whom Phantom shares an equal partnership.

In fact, reports state that this complaint resulted in the setting up of the Vishaka committee so that her grievance could be heard. According to a tabloid, a stakeholder from Phantom also revealed that they have decided to take a strong stand after the investigation and that Vikas has even been asked to step down from his position with effect from March 28.

On the other hand, Madhu Mantena has come out in support of his friend and Vikas himself is currently in Delhi spending time with his ailing mother. Categorically rubbishing all the speculations and reports, Vikas maintained that nothing has happened and that no committee has been set up. While he agreed about the fact that he was friends with the lady and has also worked with her, he also added that he never had such intentions and would apologize if she is ready for it. He also stated that he wouldn’t mind sitting across the table and talk to her. Vikas Bahl also claimed that he feels victimized in this scenario along with mentioning that he has known her for two and a half years and never has she ever spoken about being uncomfortable in front of him. Besides this, Vikas also expressed about the shock he received because for him, it is unbelievable to see people who could stoop to this level.

Readers may be aware that yesterday, a blind piece news item was doing the rounds across media about the alleged molestation incident. According to a certain stakeholder, there have been multiple complaints of this nature against Vikas. A partner (whose identity is kept under wraps) reportedly was shocked with his best friend’s behaviour but firmly asserted that they will take action and that Vikas will indeed be sacked from the company.