Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.10.2017 | 10:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Tiger Zinda Hai Judwaa 2 Daddy Padmavati Chef
follow us on

SHOCKING: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel attacks Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor for supporting Hrithik Roshan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

SHOCKING Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel attacks Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor for supporting Hrithik Roshan

There seems to be no end to the feud between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut. Last month, Kangana Ranaut said her side of the story about their alleged relationship on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat. This past weekend, Hrithik Roshan, for the very first time, appeared on Arnab Goswami’s Nation Wants To Know to brush off allegations made by Kangana Ranaut and talked in detail about the controversy.

After Hrithik Roshan finally came up with the long-overdue response, the actor has been receiving support from his colleagues from Bollywood. From Twinkle Khanna to Sonali Bendre, Farhan Akhtar‘s detailed open letter, to Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar supporting Farhan’s thoughts, it has been one sensational weekend.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has been very vocal on her Twitter account and always came out in her sister’s defense. Post Farhan Akhtar’s open letter, she addressed the stars those who have shown their support for Hrithik including Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar. In a series of tweets, she called out Farhan to be biased to Roshans. Speaking about Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor, she said she was glad her non-English speaking sister has ruffled so many feathers.

Since Hrithik Roshan’s sit down interview is out, Kangana Ranaut has not yet addressed the controversy.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar…

Hrithik Roshan finally opens up on Kangana…

WATCH: I&B minister Smriti Irani assures…

SCOOP! Farhan Akhtar to act and direct Javed…

“Battling a speech issue has kept loud…

REVEALED: Karan Johar has a double role in…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification