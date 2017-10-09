SHOCKING: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel attacks Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor for supporting Hrithik Roshan

There seems to be no end to the feud between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut. Last month, Kangana Ranaut said her side of the story about their alleged relationship on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat. This past weekend, Hrithik Roshan, for the very first time, appeared on Arnab Goswami’s Nation Wants To Know to brush off allegations made by Kangana Ranaut and talked in detail about the controversy.

After Hrithik Roshan finally came up with the long-overdue response, the actor has been receiving support from his colleagues from Bollywood. From Twinkle Khanna to Sonali Bendre, Farhan Akhtar‘s detailed open letter, to Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar supporting Farhan’s thoughts, it has been one sensational weekend.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has been very vocal on her Twitter account and always came out in her sister’s defense. Post Farhan Akhtar’s open letter, she addressed the stars those who have shown their support for Hrithik including Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar. In a series of tweets, she called out Farhan to be biased to Roshans. Speaking about Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor, she said she was glad her non-English speaking sister has ruffled so many feathers.

Since Hrithik Roshan’s sit down interview is out, Kangana Ranaut has not yet addressed the controversy.

Well written and very fair Farhan. I concur. https://t.co/NXBUAiLq3O — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) October 8, 2017

Dear @FarOutAkhtar your views could’ve been appreciated if you and your father were not so biased to Roshans. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 8, 2017

Dear @karanjohar and @sonamakapoor nice to see how much a gaon wali non English speaking mountain girl has ruffled so many feathers…. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 8, 2017

….Haha even if entire industry stands against her she will still survive because she is the chosen one ????!! — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 8, 2017

Dea @FarOutAkhtar whr is d lettr frm d polic dat Kangna hs nt coperatd wid d polic invstigation? Hw cn u write dis misleadin n false lettr? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 9, 2017