SHOCKING: Baadshaho actors walk out of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ after Kapil Sharma fails to make it on time

Kapil Sharma and controversies go hand in hand. In the last one year, the comedian has been in news mostly for the wrong reasons, thanks to his impulsive tweets to the Prime Minister, illegally extending his residence, assaulting and insulting his co-actors, sickness etc. And now Kapil Sharma has once again courted controversy by upsetting the team of the upcoming film Baadshaho.

According to reports, Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’cruz and Esha Gupta reported on the sets of his TV show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ at the call time of 11 am on Sunday August 27. But Kapil Sharma was nowhere to be found. The Baadshaho team had been in touch with Kapil’s team from the previous night to ensure that everything went as per schedule. When the actors were leaving from their respective residences, they were told that Kapil Sharma is on his way from a hotel near the studio and would make it on time. Shockingly, when the Baadshaho actors reached ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ sets, Kapil’s team said that the comedian hasn’t even woken up and that it would take him two hours to get ready and reach the venue. Apparently, Kapil Sharma was partying at a filmmaker friend’s bash till 6 am and hence couldn’t wake up on time. Hence, the actors walked out of the sets at 11:15 am.

Those who wanted to see Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’cruz and Esha Gupta mingling with Kapil Sharma will not happen at all because the same reports suggest that the actors have no plans to return on a different and shoot the said episode. They don’t have dates and have already scheduled to shoot for other shows. Also, the turn of events with Kapil Sharma has irked them.

Just recently, the shoot with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma for the promotion of their film Jab Harry Met Sejal was also cancelled. Before that, the shoot with the team of the films Mubarakan and Guest Iin London also didn’t take place, due to Kapil Sharma’s ill health. In January this year, Kapil Sharma kept the OK Jaanu actors Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur waiting for five hours and he only turned up when the actress threatened to walk out. Prior to that, Kapil Sharma misbehaved with Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar in a flight from Australia and both actors left the show.

Meanwhile, the experience of Baadshaho has had a cascading effect. After knowing about the Sunday incident, the promotional episode of Poster Boys on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ featuring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade has been cancelled.

Despite these incidents and reports that the show might have a premature end, it seems that nothing of that sort would happen. Just this month, the contract of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ was renewed by Sony.