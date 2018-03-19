Shilpa Shetty to perform belly dance on Swag se Swagat and Laila mein Laila

She may not be keen on returning to films but the love that Shilpa Shetty Kundra has for dance continues. The former actress turned entrepreneur never lets go off an opportunity when it comes to dancing. And now we hear that Shilpa has shifted her attention to belly dancing.

It is a known fact that Shilpa Shetty has been one of the best dance performers during her times. The actress decided to showcase the same on an ongoing reality show. The actress has always been judges of some intriguing dance reality shows. She currently shares the judging panel of Super Dancer, a kids dance reality show, with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor. During the same, we will see the actress shaking a leg to some popular Bollywood chartbusters.

These chartbusters won’t be the hits that Shilpa Shetty Kundra is known for. In fact they belong to the recent list of chartbusters. Furthermore, what adds to the excitement is to see Shilpa perform belly dancing for the first time. If reports are to be believed the actress is set to give a scorching performance on tracks like ‘Swag Se Swagat’ from Tiger Zinda Hai and ‘Laila Mein Laila’ from Raees.

While Shilpa Shetty is a trained classical dancer, she is currently being tutored by a special professional trainer. The actress is putting up this act together for the finale of the season 2 of Super Dancer.

A source close to the actress said, “Shilpa feels that the kids level of performances are outstanding and she wants to definitely match the barometer they have set for the show. She has been rehearsing for over a week, for over two hours at a stretch.”

If the sources are to be believed, Shilpa Shetty is picking the moves up like a pro. However , she wants to put in the extra effort to encourage the kids on the show.

Speaking about it, Shilpa too added, “I’ve always enjoyed performing and love learning new forms of dance. This season the kids have really set a benchmark and have been outstanding. Hoping this performance will somewhere match their level and do justice to all the great performances we’ve seen this season.”

