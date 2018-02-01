Shilpa Shetty Kundra honored at the Brand Vision Summit

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who already has a successful yoga DVD to her credit, went on to pursue her passion for wellness and established the highly successful “Shilpa Shetty Channel” , a one-stop-shop for fitness enthusiasts across the globe.

Last year, she also turned author with the book, The Great Indian Diet which gained a lot of popularity and is one of the bestselling books in the health segment. The Wellness entrepreneur now announced her second book titled The Diary of a Domestic Diva. And now, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was awarded for her achievements at the Brand Vision Summit for having extraordinary brand connect on February 1.

Brand Vision is now in its third season and has garnered immense love from its audience owing it to the mix of personalities and companies from the fields of business, entertainment, sports, art & literature, philanthropy & media which are glorified at the Brand Vision podium.

On receiving the award Shilpa said, “Really excited to receive this award. This is truly encouraging”.

While we haven’t seen Shilpa Shetty on the big screen for quite some time, she is definitely enjoying her new role. She continues to remain a much talked about name in the health and fitness space. In fact the actress also uses the social media platform to share some nutritious and delicious recipes for her audiences.