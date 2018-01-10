Shatrughan Sinha hints at ‘paying the price’ for taking anti-BJP stand as part of his house gets razed

Shatrughan Sinha might not be doing a lot of films but he continues to be in news. He is a veteran leader of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), which is currently ruling at the Centre and in 19 states. Yet, he has no qualms in talking about the wrongdoings of the government, unlike other BJP members who usually shy away from doing so. For such a thing, he has been lauded and has also got a lot of brickbats.

On Monday however, the actor-politician got a huge jolt after he was accused of illegal construction. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished several illegal structures inside the eight-storey residential building of Shatrughan Sinha in Juhu. Shatrughan was at home at the time. The name of his residence is Ramayan where he resides along with his family, which includes his actor-daughter Sonakshi Sinha as well. When BMC official entered the house, they found two toilets and a pantry in the part of the house which was supposed to be a refuge area. Also, they found that an office and a puja room in the building stilt were illegally built.

Shatrughan Sinha initially told the media that these were minor alterations in his house and that he is supporting the civic staff in removing them. He also added that he built the toilet in question on the terrace after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a call to inculcate a culture to use toilets. He then stated that the civic staff are welcome to remove it, if they feel that it’s illegal.

Shatrughan Sinha then took to Twitter to talk about this episode. In a series of tweets, he hinted that the demolition was carried out specifically at his house possibly because of his anti-BJP stand at times. He remarked that earlier, his security cover in Delhi was taken away and now there’s a demolition in house and he wonders if the government is coming down on him. He then also added that it might not be the case and that the BMC did the demolition after the recent ghastly fire at Kamala Mills that sent shockwaves everywhere.

The part demolition of my home “Ramayan” in Mumbai is presently the most talked about news. People are asking me if I am paying the price for honest politics based on facts, figures & truth & for supporting statesman Yashwant Sinha’s support to Satara farmers.I have no answer1>2 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 9, 2018