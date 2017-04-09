‘Secret Superstar’ to release in Diwali 2017, to clash with 2.0 and Golmaal Again. Here’s the real reason!

Moviegoers can rejoice… the Diwali weekend just got bigger! Aamir Khan has decided to release his new film SECRET SUPERSTAR in Diwali 2017. The film was scheduled for release on 4 August 2017, but will now hit the screens on the festive occasion of Diwali.

Yes, you read it right: SECRET SUPERSTAR will now be clashing with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0. GOLMAAL AGAIN is also eyeing Diwali 2017, so it’s a BIG Diwali weekend on the cards.

The question uppermost on everyone’s mind is, what prompted Aamir to shift its release to Diwali? With two biggies scheduled for release on 11 August 2017 [Imtiaz Ali‘s SRK-Anushka starrer and the Akshay Kumar starrer TOILET EK PREM KATHA], the makers of SECRET SUPERSTAR took the wise decision of releasing the film on another date, sources close to the film confirm.

The showcasing of SECRET SUPERSTAR in its second weekend is equally important and if SECRET SUPERSTAR would’ve released on its original date [4 August 2017], the showcasing of the film would be marginalised since a majority of screens + shows would be occupied by the two new releases, starring SRK and Akshay.

Traditionally, it has been witnessed that the festive period of Diwali has room for two or more releases. Also, sources close to the development state, “Aamir himself called Rajini Sir and discussed his concerns vis-à-vis SECRET SUPERSTAR shifting from August to Diwali. Both the actors share a warm bond and it was with Rajini Sir’s blessings that Aamir has announced a Diwali release for SECRET SUPERSTAR.”

SECRET SUPERSTAR features the DANGAL actress Zaira Wasim in the lead, who has just won the prestigious National Award for Best Supporting Actor. Aamir plays a role that he best explains as ‘dal mein tadka’. A Zee Studios presentation, SECRET SUPERSTAR is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and written-directed by Advait Chandan.