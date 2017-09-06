SCOOP: Varun Dhawan’s new co-star will spend a lot of time with him now

If you see Varun Dhawan’s beautiful new co-star accompanying him on dinner dates and movies, don’t jump to conclusions. Director Shoojit Sircar has instructed Varun to spend “as much time as possible” with Banita Sandhu.

Varun Dhawan of course is more than happy to oblige. A very close friend of his who happens to be a very attractive co-star says, “Varun makes heroines feel very comfortable. There is no hint of crossing the line since he’s in a relationship (with Natasha Dalal).”

Contrary to reports, Shoojit Sircar’s new film cryptically titled October doesn’t have a limited space for its leading lady.

Sources say October is an intense love story portraying love in dark shades never seen before. According to sources, “It’s as intense as the love relationship in the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy without the sex, drugs and alcohol. Varun’s character will be shown to be so high on love, he won’t need any intoxication. And the girl is with Varun in every frame.”

Says Shoojit, “It’s a very important role and we’ve chosen the girl who we think is pitch-perfect for the part. Banita Sandhu is from the Wales. I chose her because I am very confident about her abilities. She is brilliant.”

While Shoojit is not willing to divulge details about the love story on-record it can be said without a shred of doubt that October would be a love story unlike any other seen in Hindi cinema. “The audience won’t be counting kisses in this one for sure,” says the smirking source.