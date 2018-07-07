SCOOP: Sushant Singh Rajput – Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive to see release directly on Netflix?

Remember the Tarun Mansukhani directed film Drive starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez? Well the film which has been in the making for a while is yet to see the light of day. But now we hear that Drive that has been wrapped up a while back will in fact not see a major theatrical release. Instead, reports state that the Sushant Singh Rajput – Jacqueliner Fernandez film will see a direct release on the streaming major Netflix.

Revealing details of the same a source close to the venture says, “Drive has been underproduction for far too long and the budgeting of any film that stays underproduction like this is bound to inflate. In the case of Drive, the film was shot in Israel and in other locations as well, but the constant delays in its release have affected it quite a bit.” In fact, Drive that was earlier slated to hit screens on March 2 was later rescheduled to release on September 7. Announcing the same Karan Johar had tweeted, “The Dharma and Fox Car franchise races to cinema halls on the 7th of September,2018!! #DRIVE starting @itsSSR and @Asli_Jacqueline directed by @Tarunmansukhani Buckle up and get set for the zooming ride!! @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies.”

But now, with more issues cropping up with the film, it seems like the makers of the film have decided to opt for a direct route that entails a release on Netflix. Talking about the idea behind this, the source adds, “Netflix has entered the Indian market big time and they are look at producing Bollywood films as well. But till then why not acquire and release a film? With Drive it looks like Netflix is doing just that. Simultaneously, for the film this acquisition is a good deal especially since Netflix will invest in promoting and marketing the film ahead of its online release.”

Though as of now an official confirmation of the same is awaited, Drive is said to be a heist film that has been written and directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

