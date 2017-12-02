Sara Ali Khan’s second film will be for Karan Johar

While Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s first-born failed to make her debut in a Karan Johar film she will nonetheless do her second film with the banner she was destined to make her debut with.

Says a source close to Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, “Karan was very keen to launch Sara Ali Khan. In fact he was morally committed to launch Saif and Amrita’s daughter. Before he could find the right vehicle Sara was whisked away by Abhishek Kapoor to do Kedarnath while Karan got busy with the launch of the other star-daughter Jahnvi Kapoor. But he hasn’t forgotten his commitment to Sarah and he will be producing Sarah’s second film.”

Interestingly Sara Ali Khan plays a rich spoilt brat in her debut film Kedarnath, much in the same way as her mother Amrita Singh had done in her debut film Betaab.