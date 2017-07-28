Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 28.07.2017 | 7:22 PM IST

Sanjay Kapoor has a hilarious cameo in Mubarakan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Sanjay Kapoor, actor and brother of Anil and Boney Kapoor, rarely acts in films nowadays. Hence, it was a pleasant surprise to know that the actor has done a special appearance in Anees Bazmee’s comic caper Mubarakan. This film incidentally stars not only his brother Anil but also his nephew and Boney Kapoor’s son Arjun Kapoor.

It would be wrong to reveal more about the film but what can be said is that he appears in two crucial scenes and he is a big reason why all the madness happens and he also helps solve the problem later on. The actor plays his part confidently and also induces laughter in a sequence that would be loved by audiences. This is also the first time that Sanjay will be sharing screen space with his brother Anil Kapoor.

Sanjay Kapoor debuted as an actor with Prem in 1995, opposite Tabu. The film was delayed and failed at the box office. His next film, Raja, with Madhuri Dixit was however a blockbuster. He then appeared in many significant films like Auzaar, Sirf Tum, Shakti – The Power, Qayamat, Julie, Om Shanti, Shaandaar etc, but he never got the success like Anil. He also turned producer with Tevar, which starred Arjun Kapoor along with Sonakshi Sinha. Sadly, the film bombed.

Mubarakan showcases Arjun Kapoor in a double role. Besides Arjun and Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Athiya Shetty, Neha Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah and Pavan Malhotra also star in the film.

