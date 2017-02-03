Sana Khan to play Akshay Kumar’s girlfriend in Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for a varied platter of films that are set to release in 2017 and one amongst them is the satire, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. Set in the backdrop of rural India, the film has another name added to the star-cast, that of Sana Khan.

Sana Khan, who was last seen in the Gurmeet Choudhary, Sharman Joshi starrer Wajah Tum Ho, will be seen in the role of Akshay’s girlfriend. Though there aren’t too many details divulged about her role, we hear that Sana will be seen in a cameo but a pivotal one that is crucial to the plotline of the film. It is being said that the actress will be seen sporting a desi avatar in this film.

Toilet-Ek Prem Katha is said to be a film about open defecation that is a menace in small towns and villages in the country. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar who has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar for the first time.