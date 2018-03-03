Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg Tour in Nepal postponed to April after citing threats

Salman Khan has been keeping quite busy this past year. With two films last year, the actor was shooting for Bigg Boss 11 and performing during his international Da-Bangg Tour. Now, the Da-Bangg Tour was to reach Nepal but has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. They have hit a roadblock citing threats from a section led by Netra Bikram Chand ‘Biplav.”

According to the reports, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Prabhudheva, Daisy Shah, Meet Bros and Maniesh Paul were scheduled to perform at Tundikhel, Kathmandu on March 10. The organisers had even confirmed during a press conference on January 19 about the Nepal tour. The reports, now, have suggested that Netra Bikram Chand ‘Biplav’ of the CPN-Maoist, a splinter of CPN (Maoist Centre) demanded to cancel the event last week. The member even urged all the nationalist forces to come together and oppose the event. They have said that this will amount to the expansion of cultural intervention on Nepali soil.

A representative of ODC Entertainment, the organizers, informed that the event will now reportedly happen in the first week of April 2018. Due to a political strike which is expected in Kathmandu, they will have to postpone March 10 event. Salman Khan has already taken his Da-Bangg tour to Delhi, Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland, London, and Birmingham.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Race 3 with Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. Directed by Remo D’souza, the film is scheduled for Eid 2018 release.

Also Read: Race 3: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez wrap up Bangkok schedule