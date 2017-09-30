Salman Khan’s brother-in-law not to be launched opposite Mouni Roy

Nowadays we’ve been hearing a lot about the Bengali bombshell Mouni Roy in Salman Khan’s camp. Every conversation about Salman would have someone or the other mentioning ‘Bhai’ and ‘Mouni’ in the same breath.

For a while it was rumoured and speculated that Mouni would be paired with Salman in a home production to be produced by Salman’s sister Alvira and her husband Atul Agnihotri. However that proved to be dead end speculation, as Mouni was seen to be way too young for Salman to romance on screen.

Unlike Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan whose heroines are getting younger with every movie, Salman is acutely conscious of and particular about being coupled correctly on screen.

Hence Mouni who is currently seen with Salman in a sizzling-hot promo for Bigg Boss was all set to be launched with Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush. But now the young damaad of the Khan-daan has thrown a spanner in the works asserting that he would like to be launched with a bigger name. (Katrina Bhabhi, perhaps?).

Says a source close to development, “There WAS some talk of Salman being paired with Mouni. But it was quickly dropped. Mouni did do the Bigg Boss promotional ad with Salman on his request. Then she was readied for Salman’s brother-in-law’s launch. Even that has fallen through now.”

Aayush will make his debut in a film to be co-produced by Salman & his brothers and Karan Johar. There were rumours of Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan being launched alongside Aayush. But sources from Karan Johar’s production team dismiss these rumours as ‘totally baseless’.