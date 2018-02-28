Salman Khan production on Gama Pehlwan will star TV star Mohammad Nazim

Although we haven’t heard about it for a while, the TV production of Salman Khan is now back the in news. Readers may be aware that the superstar decided to venture into small screen with a series on the Great Gama. The said series is a biopic of sorts which features Sohail Khan in the lead. Now a new name has been added to the star cast. It is of Mohammad Nazim.

For the TV show lovers, the name of Mohammad Nazim would definitely resonate. The actor gained fame with the series called Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Popularly known as Ahem, he played a double role in this primetime saas-bahu drama. The forthcoming series will feature Nazim in the integral role of Imam Baksh, brother of Gama. On the other hand, readers may be aware that Sohail Khan will be seen in the titular role of The Great Gama.

In fact, from what we hear, the team has already wrapped up shooting a major chunk of the series. Earlier, there was a lot of buzz when the actors kicked off the shoot schedule of the same in Patiala. Star Plus has apparently given a green signal after watching the pilot episode of the same. However, the airing details are yet to be revealed.

Talking about The Great Gama, he was born as Ghulam Mohammad Baksh in Amritsar village Jabbowal, then British India, in 1878. He was awarded the Indian version of the World Heavyweight Championship on 15 October 1910. Undefeated in a career spanning more than 52 years, he is considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

