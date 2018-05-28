Salman Khan to honour Raj Kapoor in Bharat

By now everyone in ‘Bharat’ who is a Salman Khan fan knows that Salman is doing a film on the journey of man from India’s independence in 1947 to present day. The film aptly entitled Bharat would have a segment located in the circus. This segment, says director Ali Abbas Zafar, would be directly inspired by Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker.

Further to this news on a heartening homage, comes the information that Salman would be seeking “creative advice” from Dharmendra on how to approach the circus portion of the story. For those who came in late, Dharmendra played a pivotal part in Mera Naam Joker.

Recalls Dharamji, “Working with Raj Kapoor Saab was a dream come true for me. I had idolized him and Dilip Kumar Saab long before I became an actor, when he offered me a role in Mera Naam Joker I just grabbed it. No questions asked. Now when Salman who is very close to me and my family is doing something similar I’d be most happy to advise him in whatever way he wants.”

When I suggest that Salman’s love and reverence for Dharamji is similar to what the veteran actor felt for Raj Kapoor, Dharmaji protests, “Arrrey nahin woh zamana hi kuch aur tha. Dilip Saab, Raaj Dev Saab alag hasti the (that era was something else those actors were a breed apart).”

Also Read: Tabu joins Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra in Bharat and this will be her role