Sajid Nadiadwala – Fox Star Studios inks three film deal for Judwaa 2, Baaghi 2 and Ahaan Shetty’s debut

While we have seen the past few Dharma releases being associated with the international studio Fox Star, yet another filmmaker-producer has decided to ink a major deal with the same production banner. Sajid Nadiadwala, who has had couple of successes last year, has collaborated with Fox Star Studios for a three film deal.

The films are said to be big-tickets with the first one being Judwaa 2. The Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu starrer will revive the Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ramba blockbuster of the 90s and is directed by David Dhawan. The second on the list is Baaghi 2, the sequel to the 2016 Tiger Shroff – Shraddha Kapoor starrer. The film that will be shot extensively in China will retain its leading man but we hear that the makers are planning on roping in a different female lead. The third one too is special as it will mark the debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahaan but the details of the film are being kept under wraps.

Talking about the collaboration, Vijay Singh of Fox Star Studios was all praises for Sajid Nadiadwala’s style of cinema as he believes that the producer understands the pulse of Indian audience. He also mentioned that Sajid is not just a creative producer but he understands the business of filmmaking well.

Describing it as an exciting new alliance in Bollywood, Sajid Nadiadwala too appreciated the outstanding content that Fox Star Studios has been producing for the last two years and he expressed his happiness about how the two of them share the same vision which is to make films that not just entertain but also pushes the envelope in terms of content.