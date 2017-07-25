Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are off to THIS DESTINATION with their son Taimur

Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple a.k.a. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are off to a Swiss holiday with their darling son Taimur Khan. This is Saif Ali Khan’s first trip to foreign shores ever since the time Taimur Khan was born. Reports have it that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have booked a suite in the ‘Royal Gstaad Palace’ for their two-week stay.

When Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in October 16, 2012, the couple had been on an international holiday in the Swiss Alps. That’s when Kareena Kapoor Khan had made Saif Ali Khan promise that he would bring her back there every year, for the rest of their lives. For the uninitiated, Gstaad happens to be an extremely popular destination, which is located in South West Switzerland.

Speaking about her love for the said location, Kareena Kapoor Khan said if one had to hold a gun to her head and ask for her last wish, she would surely say that she wanted one last holiday in Gstaad as it was the most beautiful and romantic place in the world. She added that while she was not a back-packer, Kareena was a luxury traveller who liked to relax and shop when on vacation. While Kareena Kapoor Khan was all set to splurge herself in shopping, spas and massages, Saif Ali Khan would go skiing.

On the films’ front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is getting all geared up with the shooting of her film Veere Di Wedding, which is being directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Besides Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles. It is being produced by Rhea Kapoor, who is also doing the film’s styling.