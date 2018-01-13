Rohit Shetty to host season 8 of ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’

Film direction is no easy job and most of the filmmakers prefer to focus entirely on their project when they are making one. But Rohit Shetty stands out. He has a film lined up for shoot which has to release this year. The pre-production work is left to be done which is quite a hectic part of filmmaking. Yet, Rohit Shetty is managing to multi-task. At present, he’s one of the two judges along with Karan Johar on the reality show ‘India’s Next Superstar’. And in between the shoot of his next, Simmba, he’ll be hosting the eighth season of ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’ as well!

Reportedly, Rohit Shetty is expected to begin shooting for Simmba in April 2018, which stars Ranveer Singh in a leading role. There will be a break in the shoot in the months of June and July. And that’s when he is expected to shoot for and host ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’. Then he’ll resume the shoot of Simmba thereafter and finish the principal photography by mid-October. The film releases on December 28, 2018.

‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is an adventure reality show comprising contestants from TV and film world. Each of them has to attempt daring and death-defying stunts, all however done under expert supervision. Season 1 commenced almost 10 years ago in 2008 and was hosted by Akshay Kumar. He went on to host season 2 and 4 as well. In season 3, Priyanka Chopra was selected as the host and she has been the only female host of ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’. Arjun Kapoor hosted the previous season, the seventh one. Rohit Shetty meanwhile has hosted fifth and sixth season and will now be hosting season 8. Rohit is known for action in his films and can also do a stunt if required. Hence, he goes very well as the host of such a series and it’s no wonder that he has been roped for the third time.