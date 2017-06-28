REVEALED: Tigmanshu Dhulia to play Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Aanand L Rai’s next

Shah Rukh Khan has a lot on his plate right now. Currently, SRK is shooting for Aanand L Rai’s next film in which he plays the role of a dwarf. The shooting began in the month of May in Mumbai. The security on the sets has been beefed up to closely guard SRK’s look in the film.

In relation to the film, it has been learned that filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia has a role in the movie. As it turns out, he will be playing the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s father. While promoting his directorial venture Raagdesh, Tigmanshu revealed that he has already shot his scenes for the film. Now, around 2-3 days of shoot is left to finish his role. Keeping it short and simple, he added that he had a fun time shooting for the film.

Well, it won’t be the first time Tigmanshu Dhulia will be starring in the film. Previously, he has worked in Gangs of Wasseypur, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, and Hero among others.

As of now, Aanand L Rai’s untitled film stars the Jab Tak Hain Jaan trio of, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Besides this, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next film Jab Harry Met Sejal with Anushka Sharma. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, it is releasing on August 4, 2017.