REVEALED: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to shoot final schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi

One of the highly anticipated films of the year is Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif‘s action drama Tiger Zinda Hai which is bringing this on-screen pair together after five years. After Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, the sequel has been shot on a bigger scale.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan recently completed their Morocco schedule just a week ago where they shot some intense action sequences. Now, we have learned that the climax of the film will be shot in Abu Dhabi. After the promotional shoot of Bigg Boss 11, Salman Khan is said to leave for Abu Dhabi by August 6 or 7 to begin the final schedule. The cast and crew will be shooting some important scenes on a huge canvas. Previously, they had filmed certain portions in Abu Dhabi. Now, they will be returning to the same place for final schedule.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai will be bringing back Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in action as Tiger and Zoya. The film is scheduled to release on December 22, 2017.