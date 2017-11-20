REVEALED: Riteish Deshmukh will reprise his role as Roy in Total Dhamaal

While the first part of Dhamaal lived up to its name and was considered to be one of the best fun roller coasters, the second instalment didn’t disappoint either. Now the makers are all set for a third film in the franchise and the casting is on its way. Earlier there were only reports about the cast comprising of actors, who are new to the franchise. But now we hear that one of the actors who was a part of the other instalments has returned and it is none other than Riteish Deshmukh.

Riteish Deshmukh, who is busy with his Marathi production and acting projects, has joined the cast of the third film in Dhamaal franchise which is reportedly titled Total Dhamaal. The actor had previously maintained that he wanted to do only clean comedy and apparently decided to sign the film only after he realized that the script was a clean family entertainer.

After being associated with sex comedies like Masti (franchise) and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum (franchise), Riteish decided to stay away from the genre because he had stated that he didn’t want to do films that would embarrass his kids when they grow up. So keeping up with his word, Riteish Deshmukh, however, came on board only after being asserted that it won’t have any cringe worthy or double meaning gags. It is also being said that the film promises to retain its craziness and humour and will be a fun ride for the viewers.

The film will also star Ajay Devgn and bring together Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit on the big screen after a long time. On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh will reprise his role as Roy from the franchise.