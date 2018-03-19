REVEALED: The real reason why Amitabh Bachchan decided to question the copyright law

Amidst a host of B-town stars, Amitabh Bachchan is one of the few who likes to be in trend with the generation. The megastar also knows how to speak his heart out and uses his blog to effectively communicate with his fans. We have rarely seen the veteran actor losing his patience or getting miffed with matters. However, he was recently visibly upset when he took to his blog to speak about copyright law.



Amitabh Bachchan took to the blog for his March 16 and 17 update where he angrily posted about copyright law and its stipulations. The megastar vehemently opposed the stipulation that the copyright for original work given to the natural heirs of an artist expires after 60 years of the death of the said artist. He said, “Inheritors that come as natural heirs be natural right holders of creative copyright .. right .. but after 60 years its natural inheritors, after the passing, the heirs become the public at large .. ehh ..?” he posted.

Furthermore, Amitabh Bachchan clearly asserted his disagreement over this law stipulation. Not just that, he expressed his displeasure over this by stating his own example about the expiry of his father Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s work. “I believe it initiated in 1957 or so .. and am angered by its audacity ! so what gets left as natural heir by Father Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan, after his passing passed 60 years, belongs no longer to his domain or possessive copyright as willed .. but becomes for the entire Universe to tread, scratch, mutilate, use in commercial consideration on their own creative discretion .. ???”

Not giving up, Amitabh Bachchan also firmly maintained that he will fight for it. “my inheritance be mine .. not another’s after the passing of its stipulated time in years .. 60 .. i am genetically my Father’s son .. he be willed to me of all that be in asset of his .. his writings be his .. his heir be me .. his writings be mine .. MINE ! i shall not and will not allow its dilution to general public ..”

The excerpts from his blog indicated the kind of anger he has over this law as he continued to raise questions. He concluded the same, stating, “I fight for it ..”

