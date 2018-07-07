REVEALED: Hrithik Roshan turns down Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Pulimurugan remake

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has made magnum opuses like Devdas, Bajirao Mastani and the recent Padmaavat, is all set for another fantasy adventure film. Even though this doesn’t belong to the era of kings, queens and princesses, this one featured Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the original. We are talking about the actor’s 2016 release Pulimurugan.

Pulimurugan is an action adventure with Mohanlal in the lead as a warrior-hunter of sorts who tries to save his village from the wrath of man-eating leopards. Although the details of the film are yet to be announced, we hear that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was keen on roping in Hrithik Roshan in this action packed role. However, it seems that the actor has denied the same.

Sources close to the development said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted Hrithik Roshan to play the role and even approached him for the film. However, the actor rejected the same and hasn’t even given any reason for it. So now, Bhansali is on a lookout for another actor who can play the role!” It is yet to be seen which actor will play Mohanlal in the Hindi version.

Set against the backdrop of a forest, Pulimurugan also tackles issues like smuggling, drug addiction etc. Tracing the journey of Mohanlal who turns into a savior for the villagers, he is named as Pulimurugan – the one who kills tigers. The film was directed by Vysakh.

On the other hand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his grandeur in films. Let us see how tries to adapt the Malayalam version and what unique additions will he be making in this actioner. It is also yet to be seen as to who will direct the film. If Sanjay himself will take over the director’s chair or will he ask Vysakh to make his Bollywood directorial debut with this film, we aren’t sure yet.

