REVEALED: Ayushmann Khurrana confesses that everyone uses auto-tune on BFFs with Vogue

Ayushmann Khurrana recently was a part of the BFFs with Vogue S2 with his popular co-star Bhumi Pednekar. The duo recently gave a hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Prior to that, Bhumi made her Bollywood debut opposite Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Knowing the format of this Neha Dhupia hosted show, it is quite obvious that we are in for some startling revelations. And we must say we weren’t disappointed at all!

Ayushmann Khurrana is not just a popular actor but also a popular singer. The actor won many awards for his debut film Vicky Donor which also included Best Playback for the song ‘Paani Da’. On the show, the actor-singer however made an honest confession about the ongoing trend of auto-tune.

Ayushmann, who has been a part of bands since college days, said, “All singers & actors, except me use auto-tune”. However, he was quick to add that he considers himself an exception. Yet, he further went on to reveal that he too had made use of the audio modification technology when he sang the renowned track ‘Paani Da’.

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana maintained that there is one actress who doesn’t follow this concept. He was talking about his Meri Pyaari Bindu co-star Parineeti Chopra. The actress made her playback debut with the song ‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi’ in the same film. He added that she refrained from using the technology. While there were several reports about her using auto tune, the actress had quashed the same denying it. Now Ayushmann Khurrana’s statement comes as a reaffirmation of the same!

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana compares Bhumi Pednekar to Aamir Khan!