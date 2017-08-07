REVEALED: Amitabh Bachchan plays grey shaded patriarch in Sairat director’s next

Before you start thinking that Amitabh Bachchan is making his full-fledged debut in Marathi cinema, let us tell you that it is in fact the director of the blockbuster Marathi film Sairat, Nagraj Manjule who is planning to foray into Bollywood. While his last film turned out to be a record-breaking success, the director has now decided to make his next, a social drama featuring Amitabh Bachchan.

Reportedly, even the megastar has given the nod and Amitabh Bachchan will apparently essay the role of a patriarch with grey shades. As of now, other details of the cast and script are still being kept under wraps.

On the other hand, about Amitabh coming on board, we hear that Nagraj is a huge fan of the actor. Senior Bachchan has been an inspiration for the filmmaker since his childhood as he decided to become a director after he had enacted a few scenes of the actor from his cult film Sholay.

Also, it is being said that Amitabh Bachchan has often been seen showering praises for Nagraj Manjule’s direction and he has been called ‘genius director’ by the veteran superstar on social media. In fact, Amitabh Bachchan has also been sweet enough to send a letter to Nagraj congratulating him for the success of his film Sairat.

As for the new script, we hear that Nagraj who has been working on it ever since he finished Sairat, was initially planning to write it as a Marathi script but decided to take it forward in Hindi. In fact, he further worked on it for a year and a half before taking it to Amitabh Bachchan in January. The film is scheduled to go on floor sometime by the end of this year.