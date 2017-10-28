Release of Fukrey 2 delayed; film to now release on December 15

Back in 2013 we saw the release of the coming of age comedy film Fukrey. Starring Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Priya Anand, Richa Chadda and Vishakha Singh, the film went on to do rather well at the box office. Now four years on, a sequel to the film directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and titled Fukrey Returns has been making news.

However, though the shooting of the film has long since been wrapped up, we now hear that the release of Fukrey Returns has been delayed. In fact the film which was initially slated to hit screens on December 8 has been delayed by a week and will now release on December 15. Sources close to the film state that the sudden delay in the release of Fukrey Returns is on account of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati which stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor being shifted to release on December 1.

While an official announcement of the new release date is being awaited, Fukrey Returns that is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, Priya Anand, Richa Chadha, Vishakha Singh and Pankaj Tripathi, Fukrey Returns will now release on December 15, 2017.