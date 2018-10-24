Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to get married in North Indian and South Indian style!

And the details have started to pour in! Well, during the weekend, social media was abuzz with posts on the much talked about impending nuptials of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The power couple took to Instagram to announce about their much talked about wedding which is expected to be held on November 14 and 15 in Lake Como in Italy. Now reports have given a lowdown of the functions that will be a part of the wedding ceremony of this most loved Bollywood couple.

If these reports are to be believed, we hear that the functions will be spread out and it will be a four day affair in Italy. Before they go on to the wedding rituals, a sangeet is expected to be held on November 13 on the same venue that is Villa del Balbianello. Also, as per recent reports, there will be two weddings for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. And that is because the ‘2 States’ couple is planning to have both their customs as a part of the wedding.

Keeping in mind that Ranveer Singh belongs to a Sindhi-Punjabi family and Deepika Padukone is from Karnataka, the marriage nuptials will be a combination of the North-meets-South. Recent reports claim that on November 14, the wedding will happen as per Kannadiga customs and rituals. And on the next day that is on November 15, the Punjabi wedding, also known as the Anant Karaj, will be held.

Coming to the guest list, reports have it that the couple is planning to keep their wedding as an intimate affair and very few celebrities from Bollywood have been invited for the functions. It is being said that Deepika’s mentors, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan, Ranveer Singh’s mentor Aditya Chopra and the duo’s favourite filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali are currently on the guest list for the couple’s lavish Italian wedding.

A post wedding party is also said to be held on November 15. However, the grand reception for their fraternity friends will be planned later. Almost after 15 days post the wedding, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are planning to host a special reception on December 1 especially for their Bollywood dost.

