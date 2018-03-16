Ramesh Taurani shuts down rumours about Narendra Jha not completing the shoot of Race 3

Just two days ago, the news of the untimely demise of Narendra Jha spread like wild fire. The 55 year old star was a part of some popular forthcoming films. Amongst them was the Salman Khan starrer Race 3. His sudden death, however, had fueled up rumours that he has left the project incomplete. Irked with the treatment he is being received, Ramesh Taurani decided to shut down all the fake rumours by clarifying on the same.

Producer Ramesh Taurani of Race 3 asserted that Narendra Jha has finished off all his schedules. He requested the media to refrain from spreading rumours without any confirmation. Besides expressing his deepest condolences to Jha’s family, Taurani maintained that barely a couple of cuts remain when it comes to Jha’s role in the film. However, he also assured that it is quite manageable.

On the other hand, a miffed Ramesh Taurani also expressed his disappointment over the fake news doing the rounds. He requested everyone to stop spreading stories about a nice actor and also a wonderful person.

Speaking on Race 3, the team is currently a major schedule of the film in Abu Dhabi. The climax sequence too is underway. As for the actors, besides Salman Khan, it also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor. Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah too play prominent roles.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 is expected to hit the theatres during Eid. While this will be the second last film of Narendra Jha, he will be seen in the multi-lingual Saaho starring Prabhas.

