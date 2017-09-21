Rajkummar Rao resumed shooting for Newton after his mother’s last rites

Last year, Rajkummar Rao’s mother passed away while he was shooting for Newton. It was reported that she had been unwell for a long time.

Rajkummar had been shooting in the jungles of Chhattisgarh bereft of network reception for weeks. Therefore, the news of his mother’s demise reached him hours later. The powerhouse performer, who was extremely attached to his mother left for Raipur immediately to catch the last flight and performed the last rites on arriving.

The rest of the cast and crew of Newton thought that Rajkummar would not resume shooting soon as they could see that he was completely devastated but to everyone’s surprise he returned the other day.

Talking about the same, Rajkummar Rao said, “I returned in a day’s time because I knew that’s what my mother would have loved, for me to carry on with my commitments, act and finish my duties. Her biggest happiness in my life was to watch me on screen. It was hard for me to perform but I felt her presence supporting me”.

The makers have paid a fitting tribute to Rajkummar’s mother by incorporating her picture in the beginning credits of the movie.