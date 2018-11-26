Rajinikanth fans start off the 2.0 celebrations with a special prayer

All of them, who are aware of the stardom that Rajinikanth enjoys all over the world, will be aware that his film release is no short of a festival. And considering that 2.0 is one of the biggest films of Indian cinema, the celebrations would also be that grand! But before the fans kick off the celebrations in Mumbai of the film that will release this week, they decided to do something special and heart touching. They have decided to start the festivities with a special prayer so as to pay respects to the lives which were lost during the Gaja cyclone.

Thalapathi of the Maharashtra State Head Rajini Fans Welfare Association [MSHRFWA], SK Aathimoolam has confirmed about the details in recent reports. Every year, their fanclub organizes something special before the release of the Rajinikanth film. This time around, they have planned a puja at the Mariamman Temple in Sion Koliwada. But before all of it starts, the Thalapathi asserted that they will observe two minutes of silence as paying respects to the ones who lost their lives during the Gaja cyclone. He also added that they received these instructions from their Thalaiva, Rajinikanth himself.

For the uninitiated, Rajinikanth too has expressed grief over the calamity and has gone ahead and donated Rs. 50 lakhs to the affected zones during the tragic circumstances. Furthermore, speaking on the celebrations for 2.0, Aathimoolam mentioned about a Karakattam performance by Salem dancers being on the cards. Post the authentic Tamil Nadu folk dance, they will be proceeding to PVR Sion in full band baaja style with melam and banjo.

At PVR Sion, the fanclub has arranged for a 69 foot tall cut out of Rajinikanth which will be decorated with garlands as long as 40 foot. However, he also stated that the plan of Abhishekam [bathing the cut out with milk] has been canned and instead they have asked fans to donate milk to the poor. Noble, indeed just like their Thalaiva we must say!

The special occasion became even more special for the MSHRFWA members since they are celebrating 30 years of this association. They will be rejoicing this occasion by watching 2.0 and about 500 tickets of the shows have already been booked for them.

2.0 also stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson and it is slated to release on November 29.

Also Read : Rajinikanth to join Akshay Kumar during promotions of 2.0?