Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 to release on April 27, 2018

Fans of South megastar Rajinikanth can finally rejoice as his much talked about film in the making 2.0 has finally found its release date. After a grand audio launch of the film in Dubai, now the film will be one of the most awaited summer releases next year.

The sci-fi drama directed by S. Shankar also stars Akshay Kumar in a grey role along with Amy Jackson as the leading lady. The film will now be hitting the silver screen on April 27, 2018. Although there were several rumours about the film’s release date that were doing the rounds, putting an end to the buzz, the Creative Head of the film’s producer Lyca Productions recently released a statement asserting that 2.0 will indeed release in the month of April.

Earlier, the film was supposed to release during Diwali 2017 but owing to the heavy VFX that the film requires, the makers wanted some more time to give it finishing touches. Then later, there were reports about the film being one of the first releases of January marking the occasion of Pongal [popular Tamil festival] but that buzz too died down. Now finally, we hear that the makers have finally decided to lock in the date as April 27.

Touted to be a sequel of sorts to Rajinikanth’s popular sci-fi film Enthiran aka Robot [2010], 2.0 too will be multi-lingual that will release in South languages as well as Hindi. The music of the film too is one of the most highly anticipated ones of the year since Oscar winner A R Rahman is the composer of it.