Race 3 stars Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez to sizzle at IPL 2018 finale

The Kick stars, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, are reuniting in Remo D’souza’s action thriller Race 3. The trailer is high on action and packs a punch and the first song shows the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors. Now, they are taking their chemistry to IPL 2018.

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 is finally coming to end on May 27. The main event will be aired on General Entertainment Channel (GEC) besides the sports channel it already airs. Before the season finale, there will be a two hour segment on a show called, Cricket Final Party Toh Banti Hai. A leading daily reports that the show will be led by Race 3 couple Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Salman will talk about the game, how much he loves to play cricket when he is not working and his all time favourite players. They will groove to their latest track ‘Heeriye’ from Race 3 which will work as their promotions for the film. Besides these two actors, Anil Kapoor will reportedly join them on the show.

John Abraham will also be a part of the show to promote his film Parmanu– The Story of Pokhran. The actor will also talk about his love for sports and the good and the bad boys of cricket. Besides, some of the TV actors will also join the final celebrations. The show will air on Star Plus.

Race 3 stars ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol. The film, directed by Remo D’souza, is slated to release on June 15, 2018.

