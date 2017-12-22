Priyanka Chopra turns judge with Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar for one episode of this reality show

For the first time ever, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar are coming together on the small screen to choose talent over ‘nepotism’ in the reality show India’s Next Superstar. The reality show aims at finding talented actors who will get their big Bollywood break via this show. Besides the duo, now it seems that other Bollywood personas too will be making short episodic appearances to share their experiences.

One amongst them is Priyanka Chopra. Although the actress is currently spending time in the US owing to her Hollywood commitments and American TV series ‘Quantico’, she is currently in India for the holiday season. In fact, we hear that she will be shooting for the said episode of the reality show today that is December 22. The actress will be heading the judging panel along with Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar and will be giving her piece of advice to contestants on how to make it big in the competitive Bollywood industry.

Furthermore, reports have it that the audience will also get to see Priyanka Chopra grooving to some of her popular chartbusters on stage. The actress will apparently be performing on songs like ‘Desi Girl’ from Dostana, ‘Gallan Goodiyan’ from Dil Dhadakne Do among others. In fact, it is also being said that Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar too have shot for their opening acts on the show wherein the two will shake a leg to the title track of Golmaal Again and ‘Kaala Chashma’ from Baar Baar Dekho respectively.

However, according to recent reports, it was Karan Johar’s students Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan who were initially approached for this episode. While the duo rejected it owing to prior work commitments, it is being said that the two of them will make an appearance soon in one of the other episodes of the reality show.