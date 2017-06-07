OMG! Special NDPS court DECLARES Mamta Kulkarni and her husband as PROCLAIMED OFFENDERS!

Readers may know that we had reported about a non-bailable warrant that had been issued against the nineties’ sexy siren Mamta Kulkarni in the Rs 2,000 crore Thane drug haul case. The latest development in this case is that, yesterday, a special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) court declared Mamta Kulkarni and her husband (the alleged drug lord Vicky Goswami) as ‘proclaimed offenders’.

In simple terms, the duo can be arrested from anywhere in India within one month and that too by any agency. Additionally, their passports can also be confiscated. Shishir Hire (Special Public Prosecutor) said that only after the police filed a compliance report in the court after a month, will they be in a position to seize the duo’s immovable property in India after a court order.

Looking back, on April 13 last year, the police had arrested two people with the controlled drug ‘Ephedrine’, which was worth Rs 12 lakh. This was followed by them busting a major drugs racket and unearthing over a staggering 18.5 tonne of ephedrine, that amounted to a whopping Rs. 2,000 crore at an ‘Avon Pharma Life Sciences Private Limited’s factory in Solapur. In connection with this case, as many as 14 people got arrested so far, while five of the accused were abroad, which included Mamta Kulkarni. Earlier, Mamta Kulkarni’s lawyers had denied all allegations against her.

