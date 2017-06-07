Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 07.06.2017 | 6:50 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Dobaara – See Your Evil Raabta Baahubali 2
follow us on

OMG! Special NDPS court DECLARES Mamta Kulkarni and her husband as PROCLAIMED OFFENDERS!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

OMG! Special NDPS court DECLARES Mamta Kulkarni and her husband as PROCLAIMED OFFENDERS!

Readers may know that we had reported about a non-bailable warrant that had been issued against the nineties’ sexy siren Mamta Kulkarni in the Rs 2,000 crore Thane drug haul case. The latest development in this case is that, yesterday, a special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) court declared Mamta Kulkarni and her husband (the alleged drug lord Vicky Goswami) as ‘proclaimed offenders’.

In simple terms, the duo can be arrested from anywhere in India within one month and that too by any agency. Additionally, their passports can also be confiscated. Shishir Hire (Special Public Prosecutor) said that only after the police filed a compliance report in the court after a month, will they be in a position to seize the duo’s immovable property in India after a court order.

Looking back, on April 13 last year, the police had arrested two people with the controlled drug ‘Ephedrine’, which was worth Rs 12 lakh. This was followed by them busting a major drugs racket and unearthing over a staggering 18.5 tonne of ephedrine, that amounted to a whopping Rs. 2,000 crore at an ‘Avon Pharma Life Sciences Private Limited’s factory in Solapur. In connection with this case, as many as 14 people got arrested so far, while five of the accused were abroad, which included Mamta Kulkarni. Earlier, Mamta Kulkarni’s lawyers had denied all allegations against her.

Watch this space for developments.

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

BREAKING Bombay court grants divorce to Himesh Reshammiya and wife Komal

BREAKING: Bombay court grants divorce to Himesh…

WOW! Boman Irani plays Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi in his next and he reveals all about it

WOW! Boman Irani plays Nobel laureate Kailash…

This is what Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazaar is all about

This is what Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazaar is all…

SCOOP: Aditya Roy Kapur out of KJo’s The Fault In Our Stars remake

SCOOP: Aditya Roy Kapur out of KJo’s The Fault In…

Anupam Kher to play Manmohan Singh in a movie based on Sanjaya Baru’s book 'The Accidental Prime Minister’

WOW! Anupam Kher to play Manmohan Singh in a…

Salman Khan becomes NOTALGIC about his father Salim Khan. Here’s the reason

Salman Khan becomes NOSTALGIC about his father…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification