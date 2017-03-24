OMG! This is how London attacks affected the sets of Mubarakan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
This is how London attacks affected the sets of Mubarakan

Just a few days ago, the world woke up to the news of yet another terror attack, this time in the England capital, London. The cast and crew of the forthcoming comedy Mubarakan are currently in the Queen city shooting for a major schedule of the film and there was a sense of fear that prevailed on the sets of the film.

Talking about the attack and its consequences, one of the leading ladies of Mubarakan, Athiya Shetty asserted the safety of hers and others. While she maintained that the location they have been shooting is far off from the attack zone, she also added that the incident definitely created a scare in the minds of the team. Thanking their luck, she also assured that everything around her is under control.

However, considering the sensitive situation around, Athiya revealed that the team has decided to beef up the security on the sets of the film just to be extra careful. Readers may be aware that a terror attack near the House of Parliament, Westminster killed three people and injured 29 reportedly and the city is currently recouping from the said attack.

On the other hand, the team of Mubarakan which includes actors Arjun Kapoor, his uncle and actor Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz among others flew to the England capital almost a month ago to wrap up a long schedule of the film, which is a rom-com set at the backdrop of a quintessential big fat Indian wedding.

