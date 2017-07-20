Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.07.2017 | 1:40 PM IST

OMG! Kangna Ranaut gets SEVERELY INJURED while shooting for Manikarnika- The Queen Of Jhansi

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
OMG! Kangna Ranaut gets SEVERELY INJURED while shooting for Manikarnika- The Queen Of Jhansi

Just as when one thought that all the news about Kangna Ranaut has mellowed down, the recently held IIFA awards saw jokes being cracked at her expense (nepotism, to be precise). On the other hand, the feisty actress recently got injured after being hit by a sword during the shooting of her film Manikarnika The Queen Of Jhansi.

While Kangna Ranaut was filming a sword-fighting sequence for Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi in Hyderabad, she got hit on her forehead by a sword. No sooner she got hit, she started bleeding profusely. A source close to the unit said that, Kangna Ranaut was rushed immediately to the nearby Apollo Hospital, where she was admitted into the ICCU. Kangna Ranaut, who got around 15 stitches on her forehead, will be reportedly kept under observation for a few days.

Speaking about the unfortunate incident, the film’s producer Kamal Jain said that Kangna Ranaut had refused to use a body double to shoot for the sword fighting scene. He added that, despite the fact that, the said scene was rehearsed many times, the timing went awfully wrong this time when Nihar Pandya’s sword hit her forehead during the shooting, which resulted in her getting a deep cut between her eyebrows. Kamal Jain added that, even though Nihar Pandya was terribly apologetic about the incident, Kangna Ranaut put up a brave front and pacified him. Reports are afloat that, even though Kangna Ranaut will be left with a scar, the actress was said to be wanting to keep it in the film, much like the Queen Of Jhansi.

Besides Kangna Ranaut, Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi will also star the TV actress Ankita Lokhande and Suresh Oberoi, who will be playing the role of Peshwa Bajirao II.

Written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is being directed by Krish, whose last Bollywood directorial was Gabbar Is Back. The film is slated to release on April 27 next year.

