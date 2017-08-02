OMG! Babumoshaai Bandookbaaz faces censor trouble with 48 cuts along with ‘A’ certificate

The censor trouble for ‘A’ rated films continues to haunt them and yet another film in the CBFC radar is Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. The film that features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the role of a shooter has been condemned by the CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani for its abusive language and sexually explicit scenes besides the fact that it has been given an Adult only certification. Not ending that, the producer of the film Kiran Shroff has opened up about the inappropriate gender discriminative remarks being passed at her by the CBFC members.

Talking about the same, Kiran Shroff revealed that when she approached the CBFC members over the certification of the film, one of them questioned ‘how she can make a film with so many abuses’. But before she could respond to the same, yet another male CBFC member retorted if she is a woman, further commenting on her attire saying she hasn’t dressed like one. Taken aback by the regressive statement, Kushan Nandy, the director of the film stated that such treatment towards a female producer is unpardonable.

On the other hand, speaking about the certification, when Kushan approached Pahlaj Nihalani on the same, the latter threatened that he should be glad that he is not banning the film. Further, when Kushan questioned on the grounds he would be taking such a drastic step, Pahlaj held the explicit abusive words used in the film as the reason behind recommending so many cuts in the film. Words like ‘Maa Ka Lehenga’ was asked to change to ‘Maa Ka Aanchal’ stated Kushan who was quite upset about losing the rustic appeal of the film due to these recommendations.

Taking some major action against this, the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association have come out in support of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and have written a letter to the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani about the alleged humiliation of producer Kiran Shroff. Also, the makers have reached out to Film Certification Appellate Tribunal for the revision of these cuts. While Pahlaj Nihalani has refused to comment on the matter, IFTDA member Ashoke Pandit has condemned CBFC’s behaviour and has promised to expose the kind of members that Pahlaj Nihalani has hired for the committee.