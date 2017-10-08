OMG! 2.0’s budget is Rs. 400 crore plus?

One of the greatest and most anticipated films of 2018 is without doubt, 2.0. It is the sequel to the highly successful 2010 film Robot, which floored audiences with its rich VFX and production values besides the plot, direction and performances of course. And now for 2.0, the makers have gone an extra length to ensure that it matches the international standards technically.

And to make that happen, the cost of the film has become quite high. It has come to light that 2.0’s budget is Rs. 400 crores plus! This makes it the costliest film in Indian history till date. Earlier there were talks that the cost of the film is in the range of Rs. 300-350 crores but it seems that it’s much more than that. Even Baahubali series was made in less than Rs. 300 crores.

While a section of trade would be stunned to know about the cost of 2.0, there’s very much a possibility that the makers would just not recover costs but would even make healthy profits. The first part of 2.0, Robot, was highly successful and moreover, the blockbuster success of Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion earlier this year has given confidence that a South film with a massy appeal can work wonders at the box office. Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion’s Hindi version did more than Rs. 500 crore and it remains to be seen if 2.0, which has also been shot in Hindi, can break the record of the former. In all languages, Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion earned more than Rs. 1000 crore and 2.0 can also collect in the similar range.

2.0 stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson and is directed by Shankar. It is releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil and will release on Republic Day 2018.