Nawazuddin Siddiqui makes a special appearance in a song in Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz

There are several hero-director pairs that create fireworks in Bollywood. In recent times, the ones that come in memory instantly are Shah Rukh Khan–Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn–Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar-Neeraj Pandey etc. In that same league, one can also add the names of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap. Both have known each other since ages and have worked in several films together. It’s thanks to Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur that Nawazuddin Siddiqui got a chance to prove that he can rock as a lead actor as well.

And now, for Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film Mukkabaaz, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been roped in for a special appearance. The ‘lucky charm’ of the director will appear in the song ‘Mushkil Hai Apna Mel Priye’. Anurag Kashyap revealed that for the shoot of the song, Nawazuddin Siddiqui flew down to Bareilly for a day, shot the whole night and then left the next day. He said that the talented actor doesn’t dance as such but will show a few moves. Anurag Kashyap admitted that he loves Nawazuddin Siddiqui a lot and that he’s ready to do anything for me.

In the now-withdrawn autobiography ‘An Ordinary Life’, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has spoken highly of his equation with Anurag Kashyap. He narrated that Anurag was the casting director in Shool and he got the actor on board for a one-scene role of a waiter. Later, he made an impact in a cameo in Anurag’s Black Friday. Both were to work together in Gulaal, but due to internal politics, that couldn’t happen. But Anurag Kashyap compensated by getting him to perform on the song ‘Emotional Atyachar’ in Dev D. Talking about ‘Mushkil Hai Apna Mel Priye’, Anurag revealed that it’s written by BJP Minister of State Sunil Jogi. It was written 17 years ago and Anurag asked Sunil if he could use his song as it defines the unequal love story shown in the film. But the song was upgraded to suit the present times.

Mukkabaaz stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain and Jimmy Sheirgill and is all set to release on January 12, 2018.