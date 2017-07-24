Mubarakan gets Censor nod as ‘cleanest comedy in recent times’

The CBFC has cleared Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan with a ‘UA’ and no cuts at all. Says a source from the Censor Board, “We saw no reason to delete a single shot or cut a single word. Writer-director Anees Bazmee shows how to be funny without being vulgar.”

The Censor Board in fact plans to recommend a special censor grading for clean wholesome family comedies to the Information & Broadcasting ministry. “Normally Bollywood comedies are filled with vulgar double meanings and shots of women in provocative poses with their cleavage on display. Anees Bazmee shows how comedy films can be family affairs. One can evoke laughter without referring to body parts and bodily functions,” says a censor source.

Praising the film’s clean content, a source from the Censor Board describes Anil Kapoor as the film’s USP. “Anil is the life and breath of this comedy. He is consistently funny without using double-meaning dialogues. While viewing the film we laughed so much and didn’t once think anything required to be cut.”