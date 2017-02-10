Meghna Gulzar’s next is based on acid attack survivor

Inspired by real life and its intriguing tales, Meghna Gulzar is all set to concentrate on her forthcoming projects. Her last film as a director, Talvar, based on the novel Aarushi by Avirook Sen that throws light on the infamous Noida incident, double murder case of Aarushi Talwar and the household servant Hemraj received accolades and lot of critical acclaim. Now after announcing her next on the novel Harinder Sikka’s ‘Calling Sehmat’, Meghna is all set to direct a film on acid attack victims.

Meghna Gulzar revealed that she recently met Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked in 2005 by a 32 year old man for rejecting his advances and his one sided attraction towards her. Laxmi was then 15 years old and because of the disfigured face due to the attack, she refused to meet people for two years. In 2006, she filed a PIL followed by which she decided to rebuild her life.

She also demanded an amendment in the law for such acid attack survivors and after the much talked about Nirbhaya rape case in 2013 her efforts were finally rewarded with the Supreme court ruling in her favour with a new law on acids which said, these harmful substances cannot be sold to anyone below the age of 18 years and without a photo identity.

Besides all of this, Laxmi started several cafés under the name Laxmi SAA (Stop Acid Attacks) which has acid attack victims running it and also cofounded the NGO Chhanv Foundation for these survivors.

Meghna revealed that Laxmi has been talking to her writer Atika Chohan now about her story. However, before she was a tad bit apprehensive because of the way filmmakers tend to romanticize in biopics. But Meghna has asserted that she will tell the story as it is. Further, talking about if Laxmi will make an appearance in the film, Meghna mentioned that they are contemplating on the idea of bringing her in the epilogue but it is still long way to go as they have just started with the writing. Meghna is also waiting for her father and renowned poet-lyricist Gulzar’s feedback on her film.

Though they haven’t started out for the casting, Meghna Gulzar revealed that she is open to the idea of debutants as well as other existing actors in B-town to play the role of protagonist Laxmi Agarwal but the established ones will give more visibility to the film, according to the filmmaker.