Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.08.2017 | 8:23 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Baadshaho Jab Harry Met Sejal Haseena Parkar
follow us on

Lip Sync Battle is coming to India with Farah Khan and Ali Asgar as hosts; Malaika Arora and Maniesh Paul to participate

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Lip Sync Battle is coming to India with Farah Khan and Ali Asgar as hosts; Malaika Arora and Maniesh Paul to participate

The International show Lip Sync Battle, which was based on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘s late night segment, has become quite hit all across the world. Now, the show is making its way in India with Bollywood’s most favourite director-choreographer, Farah Khan.

If one has followed the international show, they would know that two celebrities face off each other lip syncing to their favourite songs. The same concept will be followed by India version of the entertainment show where top Bollywood celebs would be facing off each other in Bollywood style lip sync numbers. The popular comic star Ali Asgar will co-hosting with Farah Khan to add the humour quotient.

We have learned that Maniesh Paul and Malaika Arora have already shot for the episode. Besides them, TV stars Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna, who play each other’s love interest in TV show Ishqbaaz, will also be facing off each other. It has been learnt that shooting of the show has begun already and it will be aired on Star Plus soon.

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

SCOOP: Kapil Sharma’s show not to be axed,…

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to attend Indian Film…

Mithun Chakraborthy to feature in Krushna…

Besides Farah Khan and Chitrangda Singh,…

Farah Khan to judge the India Alive Short…

After attending the Justin Bieber concert…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification