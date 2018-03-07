Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur to come together for a Mohit Suri directorial?

If the recent reports are to be believed, the Aashiqui pair is all set to be revived. Aditya Roy Kapur played the leading man in the second instalment of Aashiqui, directed by Mohit Suri. The director and actor are now all set to collaborate yet again for another film. Also, Kriti Sanon too is expected to be a part of it.

According to the reports, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kriti Sanon will be coming together for this Mohit Suri directorial which is yet to be titled. Kriti Sanon and her team has given a nod for this untitled film. However, the actress is yet to sign on the dotted line.

On the other hand, Aditya is said to be confirmed for the male lead. It seems that the Kapur boy is on a lookout for an intriguing role post Ok Jaanu. The actor hasn’t signed any film since this South remake of OK Kanmani. And he believes collaborating with his friend and drector Mohit Suri would be a good call. Kriti Sanon is currently shooting for Arjun Patiala in Chandigarh, North India. Once the actress returns, the final procedure will kick off.

As for the film itself, the untitled Mohit Suri directorial will fall in the category of a romantic thriller. We hear that this film is hatke from the quintessential boy-girl romance. In fact, it is also said to be a love triangle between two boys and a girl.

While Aditya plays one male lead, the other one is yet to be finalized. Rumours state that the makers are in talks with some of the prominent Bollywood stars to essay this role. An official announcement will be made after the entire cast is finalized. The film too is expected to go on floor in the next few months.

If all goes well, this will be the first time where Kriti Sanon will be sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur. Speaking on Mohit Suri, the filmmaker was to start work on his next with Farhan Akhtar. But the film seems to have been shelved due to unknown reasons.

